ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

‘We are business as usual’: Local restaurants ready for outdoor dining

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSYd2_0exqAiqI00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield restaurants are ready to open to 100% capacity this summer after restrictions the last couple of years.

“We are business as usual,” Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill told 22News. “People want to be out, we have been cooped up because of COVID, and then there’s…. you got the winter came in, and now everything opens up.”

Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that he’s signing legislation that will extend pandemic rules and make it easier for cities and towns to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining. Nadim’s will offer outdoor seating once again. It’s something that has helped business since the pandemic began.

“It was mainly more takeout and stuff to be picked up and to-go, now the dining room has picked up and kind of went back to pre-pandemic times… we are busy,” said Nadim.

Throughout the Commonwealth, many businesses were able to adapt and offer outdoor services, and now as mask mandates and public health precautions are lifted, many local restaurants will be open and ready to serve the public once again.

“Definitely the outdoors would be better for the fresh air,” said Andrew Fletcher of Springfield. “Everything is sort of based our lives on COVID now, so just trying to be safe and enjoy a good meal and the ambience and being outside.

All COVID restrictions have been lifted in the city of Springfield but businesses are ready, if they need, to make a comeback if cases go back up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Health
Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Food Drink#Covid#Commonwealth
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy