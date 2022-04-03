Kaepernick throws during halftime of Michigan’s spring game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KRON) — This might be nostalgic for San Francisco 49ers fans.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Colin Kaepernick were reunited during Michigan’s annual spring game in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Kaepernick, 34, threw to undrafted wide receivers in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the game.

He was invited by Harbaugh to be an honorary captain of the game. Harbaugh coached Kaepernick while the two were together on the 49ers from 2011-14.

By publicly showcasing his skills, Kaepernick has made it known he still wants to play in the NFL.

Kaepernick said after Michigan’s spring game he wanted to “show that I can still do it.”

“I can help make you a better team,” Kaepernick told ABC 7 Detroit’s Jeanna Trotman . “I can help you win games.”

Last month, Kaepernick posted a video with the caption “still working” that shows him throwing the football — hinting towards a desire to return to the NFL.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since he was a member of the 49ers during the 2016 season.

After his controversial stance in 2016 to not stand during the national anthem, NFL teams decided to refrain from signing Kaepernick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.