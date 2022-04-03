ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kaepernick throws during halftime of Michigan’s spring game

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36k7RR_0exq9eJ800

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KRON) — This might be nostalgic for San Francisco 49ers fans.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Colin Kaepernick were reunited during Michigan’s annual spring game in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Kaepernick, 34, threw to undrafted wide receivers in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the game.

He was invited by Harbaugh to be an honorary captain of the game. Harbaugh coached Kaepernick while the two were together on the 49ers from 2011-14.

By publicly showcasing his skills, Kaepernick has made it known he still wants to play in the NFL.

Kaepernick said after Michigan’s spring game he wanted to “show that I can still do it.”

“I can help make you a better team,” Kaepernick told ABC 7 Detroit’s Jeanna Trotman . “I can help you win games.”

Kaepernick posts workout video, ‘still working’ on possible NFL return

Last month, Kaepernick posted a video with the caption “still working” that shows him throwing the football — hinting towards a desire to return to the NFL.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since he was a member of the 49ers during the 2016 season.

After his controversial stance in 2016 to not stand during the national anthem, NFL teams decided to refrain from signing Kaepernick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#National Anthem#American Football#Abc 7 Detroit#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
KRON4 News

Video shows building partially collapses in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A building partially collapsed Sunday morning around 11:50 a.m. in Santa Rosa, the fire departmened tweeted. The building is located on the 600 block of 4th Street where the front of California Luggage Co collapsed, including the porch. Video shows the debris that fell in front of the business nearly […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy