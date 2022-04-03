ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawsuit challenges controversial HB 1557

WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yD3Y_0exq95h400

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) — Three days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure, LGBTQ-advocacy groups, parents, students and a teacher filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging a new law that includes barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in early school grades.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal Northern District of Florida, seeks to block Florida from moving forward with the law, which is set to take effect in July. While DeSantis and Republican lawmakers describe the law as boosting parental rights, it has drawn national attention as critics dubbed it the “don’t say gay” bill.

EXPLAINER: What is law critics have dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’?

DeSantis, the State Board of Education, the state Department of Education and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are named as defendants, along with the school boards in Manatee, Sarasota, Miami-Dade, St. Johns and Jackson counties.

A Grand Ridge middle school teacher was identified as a plaintiff along with several others.

The challenge focuses on a part of the law (HB 1557) that would prohibit instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade and require that such instruction in older grades is age-appropriate in accordance with state academic standards.

Lawyers for the opponents, including the LGBTQ-advocacy group Equality Florida, argue in the lawsuit that the measure is discriminatory and “aims at sexual orientations and gender identities that differ from heterosexual and cisgender identities.”

At Oscars, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill target of joke

The 80-page complaint alleges that the law violates constitutional free-speech and equal-protection rights. Also, it contends that the law violates due-process rights because of “vagueness.”

“H.B. 1557 piles one violation on top of another. It offends principles of free speech and equal protection by seeking to censor discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity that recognize and respect LGBTQ people and their families. It offends due process by using broad and vague terms to define its prohibitions — thus inviting discriminatory enforcement and magnifying its chilling effect on speech. And it arises from discriminatory purposes and outdated sex-based stereotypes that offend deeply rooted constitutional and statutory requirements,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit points to other parts of Florida law that require a “uniform, safe, secure, efficient, and high quality system of education” that is “made available without discrimination” on the basis of factors like race, ethnicity, gender, religion or marital status. It also cited “inclusivity efforts” by local school districts that focused on LGBTQ students.

“H.B. 1557 seeks to undo all of this. Although it is formally entitled the ‘Parental Rights in Education Act,’ it is popularly and more accurately known as Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law,” the lawsuit said.

DeSantis and the bill’s Republican backers have vigorously defended the measure and disputed the “don’t say gay” moniker.

DeSantis has accused lawmakers who opposed the measure and other critics of mischaracterizing the bill by “sloganeering.” The governor also argued that the bill’s detractors “support having woke gender ideology” in early grades.

“I think that they’ve gone through sloganeering and all these things really out of desperation. Because they know they could never argue their position on the merits. They would … crumble, I think, under the weight of outrage from parents if they were actually standing on the wall and saying that they support those things,” DeSantis said Monday before signing the bill.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican who joined DeSantis for a bill-signing event, echoed the governor’s comments and took issue with objections to the bill by President Joe Biden’s administration and high-profile celebrities.

“This was super easy to figure out what this bill did. And yet, people lied about it. The media lied about it. Advocates lied about it. Whether it was in the White House press room, or whether it was last night (Sunday) at the Oscars, there were lies about it. And the governor’s right, they were intentional,” Sprowls said.

Emily McLeod contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

‘We lost our neighbors’ two dead and homes destroyed after storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after a likely tornado touched down early Thursday morning in Washington County. The possible tornado destroyed their home, as well as the homes of several of their neighbors along Gilbert’s Mill Road. Residents are shocked and trying to figure out their next move, Washington County resident […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Possible tornado in Washington Co. caught on camera

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area. Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawsuit challenges constitutionality of Louisiana's Senate, House redistricting maps

(The Center Square) – Louisiana voting and civil rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisiana secretary of state, challenging the state House and Senate maps approved by the Legislature last month. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Votes Against Lowering Price of Insulin – His Answer? Diabetics Should Lose Weight Instead

An insensitive comment given Florida's diabetes problem. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Floridian Representative Matt Gaetz, was one of 193 House Republicans who in April voted against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month. He's sadly not in a minority amongst members of the GOP who were against the bill - fortunately for American diabetics who rely upon the critical drug to stay alive, the vote passed with 193 votes in favor.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Cassie Carli’s body found: Timeline

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — When Navarre mother Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor vanished from Navarre, it sent off a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on Cassie Carli’s […]
NAVARRE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Lgbtq#Republican#Department Of Education#Equality Florida
WMBB

Lynn Haven defendants point fingers at another contractor

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The ongoing corruption case in Lynn Haven ensnared several new players Thursday after the defense suggested there were corrupt local and federal investigators and local prosecutors.  Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction are accused of bribery and fraud over several projects […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WMBB

BCSO: Shooting reported in PCB Thursday morning

UPDATE as of 6:45 a.m. — The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover. BCSO said they believe the incident is domestic-related and there is no threat to the public. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Panama City Beach. BCSO and Panama […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Several hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Bonifay

UPDATE: April 2, 2022 9:24 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, 5 people were hurt in the accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers said a 19-year-old man from Florence, Alabama was driving a pickup truck with three other passengers, The truck was heading north on Highway 79 while the second car, a SUV, […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy