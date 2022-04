Christina Nolan has decided to run as a Republican for the U.S. Senate. Did she just fall off the turnip truck?. She is forthright about being gay. I won’t say the Republican Party is anti-gay, since every now and then a senator changes his stand — but only because he has found out he has a child who is gay. Every time she shakes hands with colleagues, they will do the W/Obama ritual of dousing the offended hand with sanitizer.

POLITICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO