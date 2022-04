TECUMSEH — Neighbors of Hope is having its first major fundraiser in two and a half years. The Christian faith-based food pantry, farm, resale shop, women and kid’s shelter, and men’s ministry will host a live comedy event featuring Ross Bennett, a nationally renowned comedian who has appeared on Comedy Central, A&E and "The Late Show with David Letterman," according to a news release from the organization.

