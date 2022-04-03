ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove named Oregon's Tree City of the Year for first time

By Kierstin Lindkvist, NBC16.com Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove has been named Oregon’s Tree City of the Year. In celebration, the city decided to give away trees to the community. Cottage Grove has been a tree city for a while now and has been a recognized Tree City USA city since...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City-born event returns to Seaside to celebrate 10 years

Oregon Ghost Conference runs March 25-27; Commissioner Rocky Smith to lead tours March 18-26.The Pacific Northwest's largest paranormal convention, which launched in Oregon City in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary from March 25-27 in Seaside. Oregon City residents involved with the Oregon Ghost Conference include Commissioner Rocky Smith, Ghoul Gallery owner Tom Geil, Victorian mourning expert Marge Harding, spiritualist psychic medium William Becker and OC Parks & Recreation programmer Holly Swogger, who co-manages the box office in Seaside with Smith's mother, Angela Smith. Making it to a decade has come with plenty of challenges. Originally scheduled for 2020, the...
SEASIDE, OR
cntraveler.com

The Best Camping in Oregon, From Crater Lake to the Oregon Dunes

If you could create an ideal camping destination from scratch, chances are it’d look a lot like Oregon. Forests carpet nearly half the state. The landscapes range from rugged coastline to arid high desert. And winding highways give road-trippers plenty of weird Americana and scenic viewpoints worth pulling over for. Along the way, you’ll find no shortage of places to pitch a tent or park your RV.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Repairs on Willamette Falls Locks could begin next year in Oregon City

Newly formed Willamette Falls Locks Authority will hold its first meeting later this monthWork between the state of Oregon, the federal government, Metro, Clackamas County and surrounding cities to reopen the century-and-half-old locks at Willamette Falls continues to inch forward. With millions in federal infrastructure dollars allocated for repairs, the body recently formed to govern the locks' reopening will have its first meeting later this month. The Willamette Falls Locks ferried passenger and shipping boats up and down the falls from 1873 until 2011, when they closed because gate corrosion posed a safety hazard. Since then, boats have been...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Cottage Grove, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorms#Birds#Urban Forestry#Public Works Department
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Yana Bostongirl

A Mysterious Log that Vertically Floats Unanchored at Crater Lake

Described as one of the great wonders of Oregon and the deepest lake in the United States, Crater Lake is also known for its mysteries. One of them is that of an ancient log that mysteriously manages to float upright despite being unanchored. According to an article on travelmedford.com, this hemlock stump dubbed the "Old Man" has baffled scientists and visitors for over a century.
WWEEK

A Rare Sand Dune-Dwelling Plant in Southern Oregon May Soon Be Protected by the Endangered Species Act

A rare plant that grows in the coastal dunes of Southern Oregon may soon be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made an official proposal to protect the sand dune phacelia, which is now only found in Coos and Curry counties as well as Del Norte County in Northern California. The agency is also seeking to designate 252 acres in those areas as critical habitat for the species.
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy