TULSA, Oklahoma - Major League Fishing is just a few days away from kicking off its world championship event on Grand Lake. It's the first time for the MLF to hold its Redcrest Championship in Oklahoma which will bring the best anglers in the world to Green Country. Oklahoma's Own and 2019's inaugral Redcrest champion Edwin Evers joined Six in the Morning with MLF CEO Jim Wilburn to talk about this year's competition.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO