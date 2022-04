The Atlanta Hawks were in Toronto this evening to take on the Raptors. With the season coming close to an end, both teams are looking to have some momentum through the week. The Raptors took home the 118-108 win in this one, securing a berth in the Playoffs as a Top-6 seed with the victory. The Hawks are now locked into the Play-In, officially.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO