Duluth, MN

Spirit Mountain Hosts Cor PowerSports While Wrapping Up Winter Season

By Mason Kroll
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – Snowmobilers took to the slopes of spirit mountain for...

Spirit Mountain still open, despite warmer weather

Temperatures may be feeling more like spring, but that is not stopping skiers and snow boarders at Spirit Mountain. “We have so many people that are just celebrating the winter because in northern Minnesota, we hit 30 or 40 degrees and put a T-shirt on, you know, we’re a unique batch that really enjoy playing in the snow and having so much fun,” said Director of Resort Services Jon Regenold.
DULUTH, MN
Ice Fishing and Snowmobile Seasons Wrapping Up

FREDENBERG, MN – Winter is starting to wind down and with the deadline to get ice fishing shelters off of water north of Highways 2 and 200 by March 21, anglers have been busy trying to get the last bit of ice fishing in before the season ends. Warmer weather also means snowmobile trails will start disappearing soon. Businesses in the Fredenberg Township are seeing that last ditch effort to get the line in the water while there is still ice as well as getting on the trails as long as the snow sticks around.
Girls Scouts Wrap Up Cookie Season With 'Cookies For A Cause'

If you're still craving Girl Scout Cookies, you're in luck! This is the last weekend to order them. You can also donate a box to the people who receive them, it means more than just a sweet treat. There's still time to get your favorite cookie or make someone else's day with a box. So far, 14,000 boxes have been donated through Cookies for a Cause.
TULSA, OK
Frost River Unveils New Solid Brass Thimble as April Fools Product

DULUTH, Minn.- A local outdoor gear store in Duluth’s Lincoln Park is now getting into the outdoor sewing business with their new brass product. Frost River unveiled their new solid brass thimble. Staff says more than 30 thousand years of history is packed into less than a cubic inch,...
DULUTH, MN
Fitger’s Bockfest is Back after Missing Past Two Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Beer, goats, and German attire, Fitger’s Bockfest is back after missing the past two years. The three day German Festival is all about celebrating traditions and having fun. Live music, Stein races, and jumping into Lake Superior are just a few of the festivities that will be going down this weekend.
DULUTH, MN
GB Schneider’s Closing and Mexico Lindo Moving In

DULUTH, Minn.– A local restaurant is sadly closing after twelve years of serving the West Duluth community. While a Canal Park favorite plans to move in. GB Schneider and Company, a staple here in Duluth will be closing in just months. The owner Gary Schneider says he has worked in the restaurant industry since he was fifteen. Now, the 72-year old is ready to walk away.
DULUTH, MN
Lincoln Park Art Walk Unveiled

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a new way to experience the murals in Lincoln Park with the installation of an art walk. Info plates with a QR code on them are being set up next to each mural that the public can access. When the code is scanned by a smartphone, it will open up a webpage that details the process for creating each art piece, including interviews with the artists, the building owners, funders, and anyone else who had involvement with the project.
DULUTH, MN
KYN: Red Dog Drive Thru Excited for Summer

A new Ice cream shop in Carlton is getting revved up for the summer season. Red Dog Drive Thru opened their doors in July of 2021, and after a cold winter, the shop is ready to embrace warmer weather. “The summers are very very busy around here. Winter’s been kind...
CARLTON, MN
Howard’s Que Thriving In All-American Club

DULUTH, Minn.- One of Duluth’s newer barbecue places is thriving in its new indoor space. Howard’s Que started off as a pop-up outside the Shanty Bottle Shop in Hillside. Now, owner, Howard Ross is set up inside the kitchen of the All-American Club in the Lincoln Park Craft District.
DULUTH, MN
Northland Horse Fair Back in the Saddle at Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’ve never seen a horse in a shopping mall, Saturday was the day at Miller Hill Mall. Beyond the Barn, a western boutique store hosted its 16th annual Northland Horse Fair featuring different vendors, seminars, petting zoos, and full-sized and miniature horses. Manager Amanda Crist says...
DULUTH, MN
City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Temporary Trail Closure

It’s officially “muddy season” in Duluth when the trails are temporarily closed. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department sent out a press release stating that all natural surface trails have been temporarily closed during the spring thaw, until further notice. The current wet soil conditions can significantly damage the trails. Heavy foot and bike traffic this time of year will contribute to trail erosion.
DULUTH, MN
Arrowhead Home and Builders Show Returns to the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.– After a two year hiatus, the Arrowhead Home and Builders Show returned to the DECC Wednesday.. The event is the largest home show in the region and features all the latest trends and technology for your home, and much more. The show began today and will run...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Pack Launches Bison Lady Slipper Pack

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Pack has announced the launch of its new bison lady slipper pack. The company launched the first line of lady slipper packs in the spring of 2021. Now they’re offering them in premium bison leather. The bison leather is stronger than normal cow hide and comes in a variety of shades.
DULUTH, MN
New Therapy at Yoga Studio Helps People Chill-Out in Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn.– A local yoga and fitness studio in Downtown Duluth is offering a new advanced form of yoga to really help you “Chill-out.”. Evolve Yoga and Fitness Downtown is adding cold water immersion to their list of teachings. They tell us the practice has many health benefits and helps to gain mental strength.
DULUTH, MN
Indianapolis couple in their 70s vanish on a cross-country road trip

An elderly couple on a cross-country road trip has vanished “into thin air” somewhere in the Nevada desert.Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly Barker, 69, left Oregon on their way to Tuscon more than a week ago but never arrived to meet their daughters. “It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth, like they just vanished,” the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley, told KVVU. “We have hope, but as each day goes by, it’s very hard to stay positive. We’re trying.”They were last observed in surveillance camera footage on Sunday 27 March driving along Highway 95...
PUBLIC SAFETY

