Musician Sandra Bassett had to get back on stage. When the world sputtered to a halt in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the jazz vocalist was swimming in uncertainty—she said she did not know when she would be able to perform again and if the venues that once hosted her would ever reopen. ••Then in came the Chandler Center for the Arts with an opportunity for a virtual show, weeks after the initial two-week lockdown due to the virus had still not been lifted.

CENTER, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO