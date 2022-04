If you’re looking to help out in the community, Ecumen Lakeshore Assisted Living facility is looking for more volunteers. The facility on London Road in the Lakeside neighborhood, is looking specifically for 3-4 volunteers for their home delivered meal program. When arriving to Ecumen, volunteers pick up the pre-packed delivery bags filled with healthy meal options, then deliver the goods to homebound seniors living in the Duluth area.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO