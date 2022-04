Maryland’s crab industry is once again calling for help. The perennial problem: As it has in most recent years, the nation’s demand for temporary foreign workers has far surpassed the visa cap set by Congress. The H-2B agricultural visa program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Labor received applications for more than 130,000 workers for this summer, but its quota will only admit 33,000 people.

