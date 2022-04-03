ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale residents keeping leaders accountable for getting aid

By Alex Angle
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cleanup efforts from Wednesday’s tornado continued this weekend.

Woodridge Estates Mobile Home Park was one of the hardest hit areas. Residents told KNWA/FOX 24 on Friday they wanted to see action from their elected officials to help them get aid. Senator John Boozman along with Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse toured the damage Saturday.

Karrie Stout’s mobile home was destroyed by the tornado. Her brother, David Stout, was severely injured from a tree falling on the mobile home during the tornado.

“He’s getting moved out of the ICU today and he’s doing much better, he’s talking, but he’s in a lot of pain,” Stout said.

Stout said David is getting better, but still has a way to go.

“Hopefully he’ll be home next weekend and start moving forward, its going to be a long road ahead of him,” Stout said.

Stout said she is grateful for all the support and help her family has received so far.

“People have been very generous to help and still so grateful and its going to help me start all over again because I lost everything,” Stout said.

Sen. Boozman said all the tornado damage has to be surveyed before federal relief can be given out. He said they are still in the process of assessing properties.

“The Red Cross now is working on private homes, FEMA will work on commercial structures and then we’ll have a tally as to much how damage was done, and that helps with the different disaster declarations,” Boozman said.

Sprouse said the city is meeting with state emergency management leaders Monday to talk about the damage and next steps.

You can learn more about David Stout’s conditions and fundraising efforts here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

