FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln softball left no doubt in its 15-0 win over East Fairmont on Saturday, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning to complete a run-rule victory over the Bees and remain undefeated at 6-0. Alexis Williams was 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI for the Cougars, and Karriss Drain went 2 for 2 with four RBI and a run. Delaney Haller had seven strikeouts in the circle and gave up two hits to East Fairmont’s Blair Nuzum and Isabella Vincent.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO