St. Louis Planetarium turns blue and yellow to support Ukraine

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Lights of the St. Louis Planetarium are blue and yellow to show continued support for the people of Ukraine. It has been more than a month now since Russia launched an unprovoked brutal and horrific offensive against the neighboring nation.

