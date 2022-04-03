St. Louis Planetarium turns blue and yellow to support Ukraine
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Lights of the St. Louis Planetarium are blue and yellow to show continued support for the people of Ukraine. It has been more than a month now since Russia launched an unprovoked brutal and horrific offensive against the neighboring nation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
