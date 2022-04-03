ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 28-room Nicewonder Farms & Vineyards resort opens in Bristol

By DAVID MCGEE
Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Va. — Not every idyllic getaway requires passports, airline tickets or crossing time zones. Located amid the rolling hills of the Virginia highlands, a brand new destination resort offers the tranquility of the mountains while wrapping guests in the lap of luxury. Just a few miles removed...

