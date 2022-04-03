Two men arrested for selling drugs in Merced

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO