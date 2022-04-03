ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Two men arrested for selling drugs in Merced

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MERCED, Calif. — Two men are in custody following a search warrant in Turlock where police say they would commute to Merced to sell drugs. Officer Taylor Rocha with Merced...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after $8,500 worth of drugs found in Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in the Lancaster County Jail after $8,500 worth of drugs were found inside a Lincoln home during a search Friday night. Andrew Lawrence, 40, was arrested for possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug money and tampering with physical evidence.
LINCOLN, NE
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Crime#Police#Merced Pd#Powers Court
ABC10

Stockton triple shooting suspects appear in court

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men accused in a triple shooting in Stockton that injured a 9-year-old boy were arraigned in court Tuesday. 21-year-old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year-old Rodolfo Vital stood side-by-side with their hands in shackles in San Joaquin Country Superior Court in downtown Stockton. Both face several attempted...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourCentralValley.com

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KBUR

Burlington men arrested on warrants, drug possession

Burlington, IA- Authorities have announced the arrests of two Burlington men for multiple offenses. On Friday, at about 3 PM Des Moines County deputies arrested 62-year-old Andrew Woods, and 23-year-old Nicholas Spiker, both of Burlington on an outstanding warrant for a Sex Offender Registry Violation. Deputies received information that Woods...
BURLINGTON, IA
KMPH.com

Detectives called to the scene where a body was found in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found by a passerby in Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was found around 8:00 a.m. at Lamona Ave. and 5th St. near Floradora and Millbrook Avenues. The Fresno Police Department received the call of a man lying on the ground covered in...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy