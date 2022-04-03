ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Tourists step into history with Civil War museum walking tour

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VanWA_0exq4nrM00

Tourists took a step back in time as they walked the streets of downtown Frederick Saturday.

Roughly two dozen history fans joined John Lustrea, the National Museum of Civil War Medicine’s director of education, as he described Frederick as it was in the fall of 1862. The event was the museum’s first weekend walking tour of the season.

“It’s a way to have a museum experience without being inside on a nice day,” Lustrea said.

The museum has offered walking tours for years, he said, and they tend to draw a crowd.

Setting the tone for the tour, Lustrea described the wounded soldiers who poured into Frederick after the Battle of Antietam.

“The population essentially doubles overnight,” Lustrea told the group, and the city turned into “one vast hospital.”

Hotels, schools and churches were among the 27 buildings that served as hospitals.

Lustrea quoted the experience of one citizen who watched the dirt roads turn red with blood. As locals walked around, they met dozens of soldiers missing limbs. More than 100 ambulances came to Frederick daily in the weeks after the Battle of Antietam, according to Lustrea.

“The citizens could not escape it,” Lustrea said. “It was everywhere.”

The Visitation Academy was the only Frederick school to stay in session while it acted as a hospital, according to Lustrea. Pupils studied as sounds of agony filled the halls.

Macabre stories of Civil War hospitals drew Liz Yarsky’s attention. She and her husband Jim came for a weekend visit from Reisterstown.

“The history is interesting,” and the city has good eats and shopping, she said.

Locals might not know President Abraham Lincoln once visited an unassuming corner at the intersection of Record and W. 2nd streets. He came to see an injured Union general at the Ramsey House, according to Lustrea. The intersection marks the location of two former Civil War hospitals and a row of houses that functioned as slave quarters.

Lynda and Bruce Becker traveled from Camp Hill, Pa., to cash in the tour tickets they got for Christmas. Lynda enjoyed exploring the museum and learning about the different treatments used to help wounded soldiers.

“The movies and such just portray that they chopped off everyone’s arms and legs,” Lynda said, but history proves that was not always the case.

The McMahon family, of Middletown and Mount Airy, was drawn to the tour in part due to their own experiences in healthcare. Michelle McMahon is a nurse practitioner, and her mother-in-law Donna McMahon is a retired nurse. Michelle said the tour made her appreciate how far the medical field has come since the Civil War.

“The equipment they used was crazy,” Donna said.

Michelle braved the walking tour while wearing a boot on her injured foot.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” she said with a grin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Alliance Review

Alliance history program to detail Black service in Civil War

The Haines House Underground Railroad Museum and the Ohio Humanities Council will present "Black Men in Blue." Walsh University history professor Kelly D. Mazurek will detail Ohio’s Black Civil War soldiers at the Alliance Area Preservation Society's annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 28. The event will be in the Rodman Library Auditorium, 215 E. Broadway St.
ALLIANCE, OH
FOX54 News

Five walking tours highlight Decatur history

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur is known as the River City, but did you know that its history includes, bootleggers, civil rights, rail travel, and historic architecture?. Decatur Morgan County Tourism hosts five free walking tours in April. Each takes a different deep dive into Decatur's past while showing guests where the history took place. Hour-long tours start at 10:00 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reisterstown, MD
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Middletown, MD
Frederick, MD
Lifestyle
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
Frederick, MD
Government
City
Mount Airy, MD
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan will go up in the Museum of London so it can be contextualised' after it was removed from Docklands during BLM protests

A statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan which was removed during Black Lives Matter protests is set to join the Museum of London Docklands collection. The controversial landmark was taken down from its plinth at West India Quay in the Docklands in June 2020 following a...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Becker
Person
Abraham Lincoln
sciencealert.com

Human-Shaped Sarcophagus Found in Newly Revealed Tombs Beneath The Notre-Dame

Several tombs and a leaden sarcophagus likely dating from the 14th century have been uncovered by archaeologists at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris following its devastating 2019 fire. The burial sites "of remarkable scientific quality" were unearthed during preparatory work for rebuilding the ancient church's spire at the central spot where...
RELIGION
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walking Tours#The Walking#National Museum#The Civil War#Hotels#The Battle Of Antietam#The Visitation Academy
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
NBC Washington

Virginia Tulip Festival to Begin Tuesday

The cherry blossoms’ peak bloom has come and gone, and now it’s time for colorful tulips to take center stage. If you’re looking to stroll through fields overflowing with spring blooms, pick your own flowers or capture a few selfies, check out Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia.
NOKESVILLE, VA
Washingtonian.com

New Study: DC Is One of the Worst Cities for Decent-Size, Affordable Apartments

In news that probably won’t surprise anyone currently on the hunt for an apartment: DC is one of the worst places in the country to find a decent-size unit on a $1,500-a-month budget. That conclusion comes from a new analysis by apartment-finder site RentCafe, which ranked the District 86th...
The Telegraph

Arkansas time capsule holds World War II memories

A treasure recently arrived at my book shop. It's not just another book or even a work of history. I regard it as a time capsule made of paper that gives one insight into a long-ago America. Its cover reads: "Thirty-Fifth Division, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, 1941." No author is listed.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

A ‘Dog’ Robot Is Now Guarding Pompeii’s Ancient Ruins

Click here to read the full article. The Boston Dynamics’ canine robot, known as Spot, is now patrolling archaeological areas and structures at Pompeii in Italy,  the Archaeological Park of Pompeii announced in a release on Monday. The agile robot is being used to identify structural and safety issues at Pompeii—an Ancient Roman city encased in volcanic ash following the 79 C.E. eruption of Mount Vesuvius— such as narrow passages and uneven surfaces, while also inspecting underground tunnels leading to and from the site that were dug by thieves to steal (and later sell) ancient relics. The robot is the latest in...
TECHNOLOGY
Lima News

Armstrong museum develops virtual tours

WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air and Space Museum on Wednesday is set to unveil an interactive virtual museum—available anytime, anywhere in the world at no charge. The museum is celebrating its 50-year anniversary by uploading 360-degree photographic recreations of its exhibits, allowing visitors to tour the museum online.
Food52

This Bread Is Beloved in Paris—& a Relic of Jewish History

You don't hear much about the pletzel these days. On one hand, it’s an Ashkenazi Jewish flatbread covered with raw onions and poppy seeds. On the other hand, it’s a neighborhood in Paris. The name comes from the Yiddish for "little square," as in a little area within...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
229
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy