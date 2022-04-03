Tourists step into history with Civil War museum walking tour

Tourists took a step back in time as they walked the streets of downtown Frederick Saturday.

Roughly two dozen history fans joined John Lustrea, the National Museum of Civil War Medicine’s director of education, as he described Frederick as it was in the fall of 1862. The event was the museum’s first weekend walking tour of the season.

“It’s a way to have a museum experience without being inside on a nice day,” Lustrea said.

The museum has offered walking tours for years, he said, and they tend to draw a crowd.

Setting the tone for the tour, Lustrea described the wounded soldiers who poured into Frederick after the Battle of Antietam.

“The population essentially doubles overnight,” Lustrea told the group, and the city turned into “one vast hospital.”

Hotels, schools and churches were among the 27 buildings that served as hospitals.

Lustrea quoted the experience of one citizen who watched the dirt roads turn red with blood. As locals walked around, they met dozens of soldiers missing limbs. More than 100 ambulances came to Frederick daily in the weeks after the Battle of Antietam, according to Lustrea.

“The citizens could not escape it,” Lustrea said. “It was everywhere.”

The Visitation Academy was the only Frederick school to stay in session while it acted as a hospital, according to Lustrea. Pupils studied as sounds of agony filled the halls.

Macabre stories of Civil War hospitals drew Liz Yarsky’s attention. She and her husband Jim came for a weekend visit from Reisterstown.

“The history is interesting,” and the city has good eats and shopping, she said.

Locals might not know President Abraham Lincoln once visited an unassuming corner at the intersection of Record and W. 2nd streets. He came to see an injured Union general at the Ramsey House, according to Lustrea. The intersection marks the location of two former Civil War hospitals and a row of houses that functioned as slave quarters.

Lynda and Bruce Becker traveled from Camp Hill, Pa., to cash in the tour tickets they got for Christmas. Lynda enjoyed exploring the museum and learning about the different treatments used to help wounded soldiers.

“The movies and such just portray that they chopped off everyone’s arms and legs,” Lynda said, but history proves that was not always the case.

The McMahon family, of Middletown and Mount Airy, was drawn to the tour in part due to their own experiences in healthcare. Michelle McMahon is a nurse practitioner, and her mother-in-law Donna McMahon is a retired nurse. Michelle said the tour made her appreciate how far the medical field has come since the Civil War.

“The equipment they used was crazy,” Donna said.

Michelle braved the walking tour while wearing a boot on her injured foot.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” she said with a grin.