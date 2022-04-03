Let it grow: Volunteers plant 500 trees in Emmitsburg

There's a new forest growing in Emmitsburg.

Roughly 50 volunteers came out to plant 500 tree saplings Saturday morning along Creamery Road near Toms Creek. Local nonprofit Stream-Link Education organized the planting.

"Flooding is a major issue in Frederick County and planting this riparian forest buffer will help mitigate the effects," Stream-Link program director Lisa Baird said.

The event marked the organization's first major planting in Emmitsburg, she said. Their goal, according to Baird, is to cover 11 acres of the town, with more plantings to come in the fall. The project is funded through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

Joseph Cole's family was on their way from Charles County to Gettysburg when they saw the group and decided to stop and help.

"They love this," he said of his three boys as they scampered around the muddy ground. "This is what they live for."

Two-year-old EJ Cole handed his father zip ties to secure tree shelters to the saplings. The shelters are used to protect the young trees from animals such as deer.

Darrien Cole, 10, and Jakell Ford, 9, worked quickly alongside their family. Wearing big smiles, they dropped trees into holes filled with water. Joseph Cole said the boys love to play outdoors and prefer it over any video game.

Walkersville High School students Jenna Miner, Kaitlyn Riddlemoser and Abby Wambach came together to volunteer. Miner expressed concern over carbon emissions and climate change. She hopes to create a better environment, "... just to make sure I have a future in this world."

The planting should benefit people and critters in a number of ways, according to John Smucker, Stream-Link executive director.

The tree roots will break up the earth and allow for water infiltration, making the area "one massive sponge" when it rains, Smucker said. Rainfall will soak into the ground instead of flooding.

The forest will also provide food and habitat for wildlife, Baird said. Additionally, it will reduce the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment entering the creek.

Volunteers planted a variety of native trees, Smucker said, to increase the saplings' chances of survival.

The Moinkoff family came from Lake Linganore and split into two groups to tackle the project.

"[I've] never planted a forest before," 12-year-old Jakob said as he helped his mother Lora.

Seven-year-old Alexa danced from one tree to the next with her dad Lucas. Her knees were stained with mud. She said they volunteered "...because we like nature and we want to help the environment."

"We'll come back and look at it in a couple years," Lora said.

Baird said she recognized familiar volunteers from past plantings and was glad to see some new faces.

"This community is really stepping up," she said. "We couldn't be more thankful."