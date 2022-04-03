ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

No. 18 Mendham over No. 16 Immaculate Heart - Girls lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reese Alofs had four goals and two assists to lift Mendham, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 11-9 victory over No. 16 Immaculate Heart in Mendham....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Randolph over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

Alexis Rodell scored five goals and one assist to lead Randolph in a 17-13 win over Sparta, in Sparta. Randolph (3-1) led 11-5 at the half. Taylor Santoro added on three goals and three assists to the win, while Catriona Lucus finished with three goals and one assist. Katrina Lachanski,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mendham, NJ
Sports
City
Mendham, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap

Nate Kennedy allowed just two run (one earned) on just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as Cedar Creek beat Holy Spirit, 4-2, in Egg Harbor. John McColl went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and Kennedy singled three times and scored twice to lead the Pirates (1-1) offensively, who tallied 13 hits on the day.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculate Heart#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Manasquan defeats No. 18 Red Bank Regional - Girls lacrosse recap

Talia Blum’s four-goal performance helped Manasquan upset Red Bank Regional, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 13-7 in Manasquan. Manasquan (2-1) took control early as it led 9-3 in the first half. Phoebe Matuch notched a hat trick along with two assists and two ground balls while Julianna Farinacci also scored three goals.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon over Sterling - Baseball recap

John Perozzi struck out 11 and gave up five hits over five innings of relief to pick up a win and lead Audubon in a 4-3 win over Sterlin in Somerdale. Audubon (1-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Isaiah Pickney recorded two hits and an...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers commitment fulfills promise for Elizabeth sprinter’s late inspiration

Greg McQueen kept his Rutgers hat in a bag and his Scarlet Knights shirt hidden underneath a track jacket. He couldn’t hide that and wouldn’t hide that. As McQueen, an All-American sprinter and senior from Elizabeth High, sat on the stage ready to announce his college decision, his biggest supporter already spoiled the surprise. Captured in an enlarged wooden frame, a picture of McQueen’s grandmother smiled back at the crowd filling the seats below.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 17 Southern defeats Brick Memorial - Softball recap

Kylie Roberts went 3-4 with three RBI and one run to lead her team past Brick Memorial 7-6 in Manahawkin. Going into the seventh inning tied at five, Brick Memorial (1-1) scratched across a run in the top of the inning to take a one-run lead. However, it was not enough as Southern (2-1) scored two to walk off with the win.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown defeats Westampton Tech - Softball recap

Julia Miller went 5-5 with one RBI and scored three runs to lead Moorestown past Westampton Tech 11-2 in Westampton. Despite Moorestown (1-1) jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Westampton Tech (0-2) scratched across two runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut the deficit in half. However, Moorestown took back control in the fifth as it scored three runs before tacking on four more in the seventh.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pitching & defense carry young Bridgewater-Raritan to victory over North Hunterdon

Bridgewater-Raritan head coach Max Newill started four sophomores and a freshman Tuesday against undefeated North Hunterdon. “We’re learning on the fly,” Newill said. Like any good teacher, Newill was pleased when his youngsters passed a test, which his Panthers did when they handed North Hunterdon (2-1) its first loss, 8-3, in a Skyland Conference Delaware Division game in Annandale.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy