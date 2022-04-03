No. 18 Mendham over No. 16 Immaculate Heart - Girls lacrosse recap

Kylie Roberts went 3-4 with three RBI and one run to lead her team past Brick Memorial 7-6 in Manahawkin. Going into the seventh inning tied at five, Brick Memorial (1-1) scratched across a run in the top of the inning to take a one-run lead. However, it was not enough as Southern (2-1) scored two to walk off with the win.

BRICK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO