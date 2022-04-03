Enjoy some sun rays Sunday - rain chances high next week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain and maybe some snow is expected today, but nothing too significant. We may continue to see some rain and snow tonight, especially for far southwestern South Dakota. Most of the moisture will clear out of the area by tomorrow afternoon. Today and tomorrow we will see highs around 50 degrees for Rapid City, 40s for northeast Wyoming, and 50s for the plains. Highs will get warmer for the weekend with 60s expected once again. By the beginning of next work week, there is a chance for a major storm to impact our area. Early models are showing potentially a lot of moisture Monday and Tuesday. We will have more information on that over the next several days.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 20 DAYS AGO