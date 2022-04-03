ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Enjoy some sun rays Sunday - rain chances high next week!

WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot of chances for rain on the way ahead! Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater has a look at a wet pattern ahead...

www.wowktv.com

KSN.com

Mild Monday, rain chances rise later this week

Temperatures to start the new work week will not be too bad today. Most of us will start the day above freezing before warming into the 50s and 60s. We will be close to average for this time of year. As a disturbance tracks west to east it will bring...
WICHITA, KS
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Herald-Dispatch

Brandon Lawson: Warming up to close out the week, with some rain chances

The gradual warm up will continue into Thursday, with high temperatures rising into the upper 60s and 70s for the afternoon. Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a spotty shower possible. We will remain dry overnight Thursday, with low temperatures falling into the 40s and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Temperatures in the 50s and some rain highlight first spring week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The first full week of spring has a lot of 50s in the cards. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for the next few days brings a steady stream of days with 50-degree-and-up temperatures for Staten Island, with Monday bringing a high near 59 and a low of 42.reports Staten Island will be sunny with a high near 59 and a low near 42.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Warmer temperatures, some rain in store for Staten Island forecast this week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island will experience mostly sunny skies this upcoming week, forecasts show, though spurts of rain are intermittently expected. Monday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees, the National Weather Service said, though wind chill values will make it feel between 20 and 30 degrees early in the day. The evening will have a low around 37 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Person
Monica Mason
FourStates

Warm and breezy Sunday; Slight rain chance Monday

Remember to turn the clocks back before bed tonight; sunrises and sunsets will be an hour later beginning tomorrow. Clear skies will persist through Saturday, but winds will pick up tonight out of the southwest. We’ll cool into the 30s tonight, but temperatures will jump into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Monday will see highs in the upper 50s ahead of a small rain chance in the afternoon and evening, but most of this rain will stay to our southeast. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this week ahead of another rain chance late Thursday and early into Friday. We’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Calm weekend with snow chances mid next week

This weekend is looking to be mild temperatures wise and calm throughout the region. Travel plans will be ideal all throughout Saturday and Sunday. Next chances of precipitation will be early next week into mid next week as well. Monday we’ll see a mixed precipitation in the evening and then chances of snow into Tuesday and Wednesday throughout, models show that the bulk of the snow will be in the southern and western counties.
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Cool start, lots of sun before temps near 90 next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are enjoying lots of sunshine and dry air for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. Expect a high of 78 degrees in Orlando today. [TRENDING: Attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard hired by family of teen who fell to his death from Orlando thrill ride | VIDEO: Man sought by Winter Haven police, accused of punching senior at Publix parking lot | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
Turnto10.com

It will feel like Spring Sunday, but trending cooler this week, then rain

Official Spring arrives 11:33 a.m. Sunday, March 19th, 2022, and Mother Nature will cooperate with sunshine. However, clouds will fill back in by afternoon, with just the chance of a passing sprinkle. Reinforcing spokes of cooler air may kick up another band of showers Sunday night. Other than that, it'll...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Staying warmer with chances for rain later this week

TONIGHT: I am not sure Mother Nature could have brought a nicer day to the Ohio Valley other than what we had today! Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, birds chirping, warmer air, and calm winds, what a stunner of a day! Temperatures have flirted with 70 degrees for our daytime high. Cloud cover started to increase in the afternoon with more clouds expected later tonight. Southwesterly winds will keep us warm and mild tonight as temps get down into the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance will push in early tomorrow morning with a few scattered rain showers for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KEVN

Chance of Rain Today and Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain and maybe some snow is expected today, but nothing too significant. We may continue to see some rain and snow tonight, especially for far southwestern South Dakota. Most of the moisture will clear out of the area by tomorrow afternoon. Today and tomorrow we will see highs around 50 degrees for Rapid City, 40s for northeast Wyoming, and 50s for the plains. Highs will get warmer for the weekend with 60s expected once again. By the beginning of next work week, there is a chance for a major storm to impact our area. Early models are showing potentially a lot of moisture Monday and Tuesday. We will have more information on that over the next several days.
RAPID CITY, SD
KAAL-TV

Next week's rain and snow

We're not done with the snow. In fact, we have a similar system moving through by this time next week. It starts Tuesday night/early Wednesday with some light rain before rain becomes more consistent through Wednesday afternoon. As temps cool off into Thursday, we transistion to snow chances. Rainfall is expected to fall short of an inch overall for now, but this could increase as we get closer to the event occurring. Snow on Thursday could warrant an Alert Day depending on impacts and the possibility of some ice. We will know more on the second half of this system on Sunday and Monday prior to it.
ENVIRONMENT

