Baseball: Statewide stat leaders from Saturday, April 2

By Kevin Minnick
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Take a look below at statewide stat leaders in seven categories — strikeouts, doubles,...

NJ.com

Baseball: No. 13 Cranford wins third to start season

Will Gallagher threw six innings and Ryan Nicholas closed it out as Cranford, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed perfect to start the new season with a 7-2 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood on Tuesday in Cranford. Scotch Plains-Fanwood got two runs in the first inning before Cranford tied...
CRANFORD, NJ
