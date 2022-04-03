ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Track and field: Delbarton’s Boler brothers get fresh start at Mountie Invitational

By Bakari Tice
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Delbarton track team, led by the brother duo of Collin and Brian Boler, started...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: No. 7 Delbarton overpowers No. 18 Bernards

Senior David Link notched four goals to help pace Delbarton, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-3 win over No. 18 Bernards. Senior Ryan Johnson and sophomore Lukee Carrillo tallied two goals apiece for Delbarton (2-1). Juniors Gray Doyle and Spencer Shea each chipped in with a goal.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Tuesday, April 5

NOTE: We are aware of the potential for weather-related changes. Please check with teams and venues to find out if weather has affected a game you are planning to attend. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BASEBALL
NJ.com

Indian Hills defeats Hackensack - Softball recap

Alayna Hoffman led the way for Indian Hills with three home runs and six RBI as Indian Hills defeated Hackensack 15-0 in Oakland. Indian Hills (3-1) held a 13-0 lead over Hackensack (0-3) after putting up 11 runs in the second inning. Kathleen DiFalco also hit a three-run home run...
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Get Fresh
NJ.com

Seton Hall’s Grant Billmeier joins Kevin Willard’s Maryland staff, officially out of running for Saint Peter’s job

Grant Billmeier is officially joining Kevin Willard’s staff at Maryland and is out of the mix to be the new head coach at Saint Peter’s after interviewing for the job. Billmeier, a 2007 Seton Hall graduate, had been on Willard’s staff at Seton Hall for 10 of the last 11 seasons and was promoted to associate head coach in 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Wall over Monmouth - Girls lacrosse recap

Aileen Carr scored four goals to lead Wall to a one-sided win at home over Monmouth, 14-6. Sophia DeSibio finished with three goals and one assist while Kristen Williamson added three goals for Wall (2-0), which held an 8-1 lead at halftime. Kelly Malone tallied one goal and two assists...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Sparta - Girls lacrosse recap

Alexis Rodell scored five goals and one assist to lead Randolph in a 17-13 win over Sparta, in Sparta. Randolph (3-1) led 11-5 at the half. Taylor Santoro added on three goals and three assists to the win, while Catriona Lucus finished with three goals and one assist. Katrina Lachanski,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern defeats Washington Township in extra innings - Softball recap

Alexis Rosano went 3-3 with one RBI and scored two runs to help her team defeat Washington Township 6-5 in extra innings in Sewell. Eastern fell behind 3-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a two-run lead. However, Washington Township answered right back as it scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five. Eastern went on to scratch across a run in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead and come away with the victory.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap

Nate Kennedy allowed just two run (one earned) on just four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as Cedar Creek beat Holy Spirit, 4-2, in Egg Harbor. John McColl went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and Kennedy singled three times and scored twice to lead the Pirates (1-1) offensively, who tallied 13 hits on the day.
BASEBALL
NJ.com

A year after winning state title, St. Joseph (Mont.) out to prove last year was no fluke

St. Joseph (Mont.) coach Mark Cieslak is aware that he doesn’t have the talent on this year’s team compared to what he had last season. Not many teams in recent memory had the skill and depth Cieslak had at his disposal during last year’s run to the Non-Public A championship and No. 1 state ranking. Gone are players like 2021 NJ.com Player of the Year Sean Hard, Jimmy Romano and others. A total of 19 seniors graduated.
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy