A Taste of Italy Wine Tasting Event

Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga is one of Napa’s most unique wineries, in that it’s styled to emulate a Tuscan castle from the 13th century. The structure took 15 years to build, employing various medieval designs and construction techniques. It includes 5 defensive towers with battlements, 107 rooms, handmade antique bricks from Europe, hand-painted frescoes, and more. You’ll feel entirely transported to the Italian countryside, with a little help from their spectacular hand-crafted Italian-style wines.
