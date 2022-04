ONAMIA/CHERRY, Minn. — In an effort to balance the two subsection contests in Region 7A, the Rock Ridge speech team was reassigned to the south subsection while the Cherry team remained in the north subsection. Both teams were victorious on Saturday in winning their respective subsection championships, finishing at the top of the ten participating schools in the south and the eight in the north. Rock Ridge advanced all twenty-two of their speakers to sections; Cherry, all seventeen of theirs. ...

