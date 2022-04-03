ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

From healing to hope

By Kinnera Mulam, Margaret Cartee, Emily Tan, Sarah Mohammed, Michelle Wei
harkeraquila.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of women’s history month, female community members share their stories. For upper school counselor Jonah Alves, the mother of two young daughters, having the dedicated month of Women’s History Month is an inspirational time — a time to tell her daughters, “We can be different. We can do certain...

harkeraquila.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Are You a Woman Who Fosters Healing and Hope?

The theme of this year's International Women's History Month is providing healing and hope. Florence Nightingale, Dr. Mary Pipher, Dr. Judith Orloff, and others are examples of women instilling hope and healing. Open communication, tapping into our consciousness, and being more self-aware are all ways to cultivate these strengths. Since...
HEALTH
Kentucky New Era

'Provide Healing, Promote Hope': Ausenbaugh provides inspiration for Women's History Month

Hopkinsville Christian County Library is known as the cornerstone of the community, offering a wide variety of programs for youth and adults such as entertainment, education, celebrations, awareness meetings among a plethora of additional benefits. Wednesday afternoon, Hopkinsville’s Community College Sociology Professor of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences/ Academic Affairs...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Stacy Wynn

Healing From Codependency Takes Time and Effort

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except from within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Society
CHICAGO READER

Spiritual healing

Black Ensemble Theater’s first play back since the pandemic, an original from founder Jackie Taylor (she wrote, produced, directed, and choreographed), is exactly what the title states—an out-of-body, communal experience that creates the physical “togetherness” we’ve missed for so long. It’s an energizing and participatory homage to the Black church experience, which as the cast shares, “ain’t no ‘I’m just gonna sit here and listen kind of place.’” This particular service is led by a group of passionate griots in the West African storytelling tradition, with each griot/congregation member taking a turn teaching (and singing) life lessons based on their own experiences. The soundtrack is primarily crowd-pleasing gospel and soul hits (think Lionel Richie, Kirk Franklin, Al Green), with a few Taylor originals interspersed.
PERFORMING ARTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

How birth of daughter helped Clarkston woman heal from delivery of twins early in COVID pandemic

CLARKSON, Mich. – A growing family from Clarkston has really been through the wringer during the COVID pandemic. Jen and Andre Laubach were separated from their newborns the first couple of weeks of their lives due to COVID. The couple recently had another baby, a girl named Liv. They say this time around, despite the precautions, was much smoother.
CLARKSTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy