From healing to hope

Black Ensemble Theater’s first play back since the pandemic, an original from founder Jackie Taylor (she wrote, produced, directed, and choreographed), is exactly what the title states—an out-of-body, communal experience that creates the physical “togetherness” we’ve missed for so long. It’s an energizing and participatory homage to the Black church experience, which as the cast shares, “ain’t no ‘I’m just gonna sit here and listen kind of place.’” This particular service is led by a group of passionate griots in the West African storytelling tradition, with each griot/congregation member taking a turn teaching (and singing) life lessons based on their own experiences. The soundtrack is primarily crowd-pleasing gospel and soul hits (think Lionel Richie, Kirk Franklin, Al Green), with a few Taylor originals interspersed.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO