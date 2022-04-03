ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock's brother joked about the Oscars slap during a comedy set, saying he would 'pop' if Will Smith ran onto his stage

By Hannah Getahun
 3 days ago
Tony Rock performs at Tony Rock performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images

  • During a live show, Tony Rock said he would throw hands at Will Smith if the actor ever confronted him on stage.
  • The statement comes after Sunday night's Oscars confrontation between Smith and Chris Rock.
  • Tony Rock spoke out earlier this week saying he did not approve of Smith's apology.

Tony Rock, Chris Rock's brother, took to the stage Friday to give his two cents on the Oscars confrontation between his brother and Will Smith.

Rock said that if Smith tried to slap him on stage, he may not have kept his hands to himself the way his brother had, according to footage obtained by the Shade Room.

"If you think you're going to walk up on this stage — this ain't the motherfucking Oscars — and if you walk your ass up here, you ain't nominated for shit but these motherfucking hands," Rock said during his set, which was part of the Raleigh, North Carolina, stop on the No Remorse Comedy Tour .

He went on to say that he and Smith would "pop" every time they saw each other.

The 47-year-old comedian voiced his opinions to a cheering crowd as he walked across the stage.

"You're going to hit my motherfucking brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?" Rock said, referencing Jada Pinkett Smith, who Chris Rock made a joke about right before Smith walked on stage and hit him .

Rock has been advocating for his brother over the past week since infamous altercation took place at Sunday night's Oscars. On Tuesday, he replied to fans on Twitter, saying that he did not approve of the statement Smith put out apologizing for the incident.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 37

Christina Thomas
1d ago

Tony Rock doesn't have as much to lose as his brother. I had never even heard about him till this article.

Reply(5)
34
okthen
1d ago

Why don’t these writers bleep out/blur out these horrible words instead of printing out the whole word….not all of us want to read this foul language!!!!!

Reply(3)
5
Bukenwald
16h ago

Think about it . . . before the Slap heard around the world to distract us from the fall of the American petrol dollar. Would you be saying to yourself . . .. oh I gotta get Tony Rock tickets? Katt Williams tickets Yes.

Reply
4
