LAFC saddles host Orlando City with 2nd loss of season

Orlando City midfielder César Araújo dribbles against Los Angeles FC defenders during their match at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

In a game that saw Orlando City dominate possession for the majority of the game, it was the Los Angeles Football Club that emerged with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho were on the scoresheet for the Lions, but that wasn’t nearly enough as LAFC got goals from Brian Rodriguez, Jesus Murillo, Ilie Sanchez and Kwadwo Opoku in front of an announced attendance of 16,753 at Exploria Stadium.

“What happened is that we lost and we conceded four goals; three of them that are not accepted by ourselves at this level,” coach Oscar Pareja said. “That’s why it just created the difference in the game, but it will be bad as well to let this feeling be more than what we previously had as a team. I’m trying to recognize the game that the boys played today, especially the first half. If they go in that direction, they’re gonna win many games, and I don’t have any doubt about it.”

In the 15th minute, Antonio Carlos went down with an apparent lower-body injury after battling for the ball against Rodriguez. The Brazilian centerback left the game moments later and was stretchered off, with Rodrigo Schlegel taking his place.

Orlando (2-2-2, 8 points) looked to have scored the opening goal in the 12th minute when Facundo Torres was able to play a cross into the box, finding Pato to strike the ball past the goalkeeper, but the goal was called off after Torres was signaled to be offside.

Despite the Lions controlling much of the early going, LAFC capitalized on its first attempt at goal in the 24th minute when a long ball played to Cristian Arango from Carlos Vela found Rodriguez open to slot the ball past keeper Pedro Gallese to give the visitors a 1-0 edge.

Pato scored his second goal of the season, in his second consecutive game, in the 36th minute after a ball played by Mauricio Pereyra into the box found Ercan Kara, who headed the ball toward the Brazilian forward before he struck a volley to tie the game.

Los Angeles quickly retook the lead after a failed clearance from Ruan off a free kick found an open Murillo, who tucked the ball into the net to give LAFC a 2-1 advantage in the 38th minute.

The back-and-forth affair continued when Joao Moutinho tied the game for Orlando in the 45th minute after being picked out by Pereyra to finish the play.

Orlando’s defensive struggles continued to show in the 51st minute when Ilie Sanchez struck from outside the box to get the ball past Gallese to give LAFC a 3-2 lead.

Opoku capped the scoring for LAFC in the fourth minute of stoppage time after capitalizing on a counter to make it 4-2 over Orlando.

Orlando controlled 61.2% possession of the ball against LAFC and outshot its opponent 13-11. The Lions even had five shots on target while LAFC’s four shots toward goal all went in.

On Saturday, Pereyra tied former captain Nani with the most Orlando City assists across all competitions with 26 after setting up the goals by Pato and Moutinho.

“I consider myself as a team player,” Pereyra said. “I don’t see the individual things, and right now the most important thing for me is that we need to keep improving and keep working because the rest of the day it wasn’t what we expected.”

International players Gallese (Peru), Torres (Uruguay) and Sebastian Mendez (Ecuador) returned to the Orlando City game-day lineup following their participation during the last round of World Cup qualifying.

Orlando next takes on the Chicago Fire on Saturday at Exploria Stadium. The kickoff for the match is set for 1 p.m. and will televise nationally on Univision and TUDN along with Twitter.