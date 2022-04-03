ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers face surge of flight delays, cancellations at Orlando International Airport

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers at Orlando International Airport faced massive delays and flight cancellations Saturday.

The airport alerted passengers that it was experiencing delays and cancellations due to the severe storms that move through most of the afternoon, but some said the wait times seemed out of control.

Some of the worst delays were seen with Southwest flights.

Southwest said it experienced technical issues in the morning that were resolved by 7 a.m., but things have gotten worse due to the weather delays building throughout the day.

Some travelers told Chanel 9 that their flights are canceled, and they may not be able to fly out of Orlando until Tuesday.

It’s unclear how long it will take for flights to get back to normal at Orlando International Airport.

Channel 9 has a crew at Orlando International Airport and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

See more in the video above.

Orlando, FL
#Southwest
Orlando, FL
