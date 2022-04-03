ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove named Oregon's Tree City of the Year

By Kierstin Lindkvist, KVAL.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove has been named Oregon’s Tree City of the Year. In celebration, the city decided to give away trees to the community. Cottage Grove has been a tree city for a while now and has been a recognized Tree City USA city since...

Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City-born event returns to Seaside to celebrate 10 years

Oregon Ghost Conference runs March 25-27; Commissioner Rocky Smith to lead tours March 18-26.The Pacific Northwest's largest paranormal convention, which launched in Oregon City in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary from March 25-27 in Seaside. Oregon City residents involved with the Oregon Ghost Conference include Commissioner Rocky Smith, Ghoul Gallery owner Tom Geil, Victorian mourning expert Marge Harding, spiritualist psychic medium William Becker and OC Parks & Recreation programmer Holly Swogger, who co-manages the box office in Seaside with Smith's mother, Angela Smith. Making it to a decade has come with plenty of challenges. Originally scheduled for 2020, the...
SEASIDE, OR
kpic

Local wastewater plant first in Oregon to put natural gas back into NW Natural system

EUGENE, Ore. - The Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, March 30 to celebrate their new renewable natural gas facilities. The facilities have been up and running for 5 months at Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission's regional wastewater treatment plant on River Avenue in Eugene. "The MWMC...
EUGENE, OR
Portland Tribune

Repairs on Willamette Falls Locks could begin next year in Oregon City

Newly formed Willamette Falls Locks Authority will hold its first meeting later this monthWork between the state of Oregon, the federal government, Metro, Clackamas County and surrounding cities to reopen the century-and-half-old locks at Willamette Falls continues to inch forward. With millions in federal infrastructure dollars allocated for repairs, the body recently formed to govern the locks' reopening will have its first meeting later this month. The Willamette Falls Locks ferried passenger and shipping boats up and down the falls from 1873 until 2011, when they closed because gate corrosion posed a safety hazard. Since then, boats have been...
OREGON CITY, OR
kpic

Man found lying on the ground near I-5 in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A man was found lying on the ground on northbound I-5 near milepost 132 Tuesday morning. Douglas County Sheriff, OSP and fire paramedics are on scene. ODOT is on scene with flaggers to direct traffic. The man's condition is unknown. There are traffic delays in the area....
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Does Oregon's new mattress recycling law go far enough?

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new law hopes to tackle a monstrous mess and put at least one dumping dilemma to rest. But will the people doing the dumping take the necessary steps for the sake of Oregon's cities?. Of all the items contributing to Portland's trash problem, large mattresses...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City resident: Halt destruction of mature tree canopy

Ruth Dodson: Lend support in preventing eradication of beautiful and environmentally sustainable urban forest. Oregon City's Trailview neighborhood has over 40 beautiful red-sunset maples and Japanese katsura trees that are 20 years old lining its residential streets. After the past year of an especially damaging ice storm, it was wonderful to see that these maples were grittily resilient, and they rebounded soundly with little damage compared with so many other varieties of trees in the area. It now appears that the threat to these trees is not from ice or storms but rather from the residents of the neighborhood and from Oregon City — a city with a "Tree City USA" status.
WIFR

Oregon High School teacher named Illinois Teacher of the Year

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - One Oregon High School teacher receives the surprise of a lifetime as she’s named the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year. “It is beyond my wildest dreams and I say that because teaching is my absolute favorite thing on the planet like I love what I do every single day,” said Kimberly Radostits.
OREGON, IL
Hillsboro News-Times

Three finalists named for Oregon City schools superintendent

Candidates include Hillsboro's Dayle Spitzer, plus education executives in Houston and MinneapolisOregon City School Board members have named three candidates with doctorate degrees as finalists to interview for the district's superintendent vacancy. Position finalists Jharrett Bryantt, Dayle Spitzer and Ron Wagner are all currently serving in executive positions in U.S. public school districts. Kyle Laier has been serving as Oregon City's interim superintendent since July 1, when Larry Didway left OC's position making about $170,000 annually to take the superintendent's position making $205,750 annually in the Clackamas Education Service District. An executive in the Houston Independent School system since...
OREGON CITY, OR
kpic

Forest Service looking to hire positions in Oregon, Washington national forests

PORTLAND, Ore. — The US Forest Service is looking to hire hundreds of positions in recreation and archaeology across the country. That includes national forests in Oregon and Washington, and the Columbia River Gorge scenic area. Recreation specialists and technicians perform most of their duties outdoors officials said, which...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Cement truck overturns, blocking Delta Highway in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. - A cement truck overturned Thursday afternoon on northbound Delta highway just south of Beltline, Eugene Police said. Medics transported the driver to the hospital for treatment. Police said the driver is expected to survive. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The crash happened just before...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Tom Folley fire in North Douglas County burns 1/3 acre

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - At about 9:33 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association were called out to investigate smoke in the Tom Folley Drainage on Bureau of Land Management lands in North Douglas County. The fire was burning in a previously logged area and was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

