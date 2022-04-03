Lowell playground deconstructed, new one to be built

A certain species of fish was recently caught just outside the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, and officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are concerned. An angler reportedly caught a smallmouth bass on February 19 on the Gardner River at its confluence with the Yellowstone River. Smallmouth bass are not native to the upper Yellowstone River, and wildlife officials are worried that their presence may impact and pose threats to populations of fish that are native to the region.
