Locally, nationally recognized artists take the stage at Dreamville Festival

It’s been a couple of years since the annual SXSW – that is, South By Southwest – took over Austin, Texas for its annual showcase of music, technology, culture, and art. However, after being forced to can their past two in-person events, it goes without saying that many attendees likely would’ve been unsure of what to expect. Would it be a welcome return? A massive flop in the COVID world? Well, this weekend saw the 2022 edition of SXSW wrap up, cementing itself as a sorely-missed event on the Texas cultural calendar.
Comments / 2