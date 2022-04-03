ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locally, nationally recognized artists take the stage at Dreamville Festival

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article

www.wral.com

WRAL

Dreamville Festival creator J.Cole to perform final set at this year's festival

Raleigh, N.C. — As the sky brightened into an almost Carolina Blue on Sunday, J. Cole's Dreamville Festival was a celebration of North Carolina's culture. J.Cole, who was born in Germany but raised in Fayetteville, designed the music festival to be a "family reunion," according to a guide handed out to the thousands of festival goers.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Thousands flock to Dix Park for Dreamville Festival

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Thousands of hip-hop fans from across the country flocked to Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday for a celebration of North Carolina culture and music.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh artist brings Dreamville to life through vivid mural

Raleigh, N.C. — Zac Bender is bringing a his unique perspective and vision to the Dreamville Festival. Bender, a Raleigh-based artist and illustrator, was tasked with creating a mural that represents the festival through imagery and symbolism. He's grateful for the chance to create a piece that will be displayed at Dreamville, which is blossoming into one of the south's premier music festivals.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tens of thousands in Raleigh expected to attend Dreamville

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Tens of thousands in Raleigh expected to attend Dreamville. The popular 2-day music festival from North Carolina rapper J. Cole will be in Dorothea Dix...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

WRAL speaks with R&B artist from Jacksonville at Dreamville

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL speaks with R&B artist from Jacksonville at Dreamville. WRAL spoke with Jacksonville native Mikhala Jené, Dreamville's first performer. Before she was a performer, she...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL

Preparations underway for 2022 Dreamville festival

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The popular 2-day music festival from North Carolina rapper J. Cole will be in Dorothea Dix Park next weekend. Reporter: Adam Owens. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
WRAL

Summer fun in Little Washington: 4 upcoming events

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. The temperatures are warming and the days are getting longer — and that means more time to spend on summer fun. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly festivals, fireworks or some live music, Little Washington has something just for you.
WRAL News

Local artist explores humanity and nature

Mebane, N.C. — On Friday, Feb. 25, the plan was to meet an artist named Tyamica Mabry. Her new art collection was being revealed at the Mebane Arts & Community Center. I hadn't heard of her before the announcement of this event. However, after visiting her website, I was left completely in awe. My daughters and I knew we had to see her newest pieces.
MEBANE, NC
