Clayton County, GA

17-year-old business owner shot and killed outside of his Clayton county shop

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old business owner was shot and killed outside of the barber shop he ran with his mother in Clayton County Saturday night.

Police said Anthony ‘China’ McClain was just an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire when gunshots broke out at a shopping center off River Station Boulevard.

A witness told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that he was doing maintenance in the area when he saw a man start shooting at a white car, and someone started shooting back.

Employees at the Wayfield Food grocery store next door said a bullet pierced a window.

Family members gathered outside the store Saturday afternoon as Clayton County police blocked off the area to investigate.

McClain’s cousin, LaShawn Hood, said she believes it all started because of a fight inside the shop that spilled into the parking lot.

“He was just standing outside the barber shop, and there was some commotion and something happened and a stray bullet is what,” Hood said.

His family said McClain was at work, doing what he loved the most—cutting hair.

“Anthony was a very gifted child. He was home-schooled, very helpful with his mother, his grandparents and excelled at everything he did,” Hood said.

Hood said he showed that spirit of excellence at the barber shop.

“He was very active. He was in his second year of college. He got his barber license,” she said.

Hood said McClain and his mother set the business up together and built it from the ground up.

Hood said the violence amongst young people needs to stop.

“It affects me a lot because my kids, they were very close. Just being a young kid, just being innocent and a part of the gun violence going on in the city,” Hood said. “I just have to say that I wish you would turn yourself in. Young people, please just put the guns down. There are other ways to handle situations other than violence,” said Hood.

Bo Kindred
1d ago

The violence with young people has been embedded in them since they were adolescents, watching videos games with killing and the music only makes it worse.

