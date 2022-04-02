ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns his way back into the ring, Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

After two straight years of having no crowds then limited-capacity crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions, WrestleMania 38 brought WWE's flagship event back to normalcy with a full crowd packed inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The highly anticipated two-night event kicked off with a bang, with the return of two of the biggest names in wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return to the wrestling ring after 19 years and looked like he had so much more left in the tank. Seth Rollins' opponent was revealed to be former-AEW star Cody Rhodes, whose career skyrocketed since he left WWE in 2016.

Night one also showcased the best of the women's division. Bianca Belair had a repeat performance of WrestleMania 37, winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship by defeating Becky Lynch in spectacular fashion. On the other side, Charlotte Flair came up with a sneaky victory against Ronda Rousey to retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Here are the biggest takeaways from night one of WrestleMania 38:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XsGS_0expzgtm00
Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates with beer after defeating Kevin Owens. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Stone Cold Steve Austin gets back in the ring, stuns Kevin Owens

Nineteen years later, same old "Texas Rattlesnake."

Stone Cold Steve Austin had the crowd buzzing as he entered the stadium for Kevin Owens' "The KO Show." But what was meant to be just a show appearance quickly became a no-holds-barred match, Austin's first match in over 19 years.

But there was little rust in the Hall of Famer.

Austin showed he was still very capable of being in a match, even taking multiple douses of beer during the match as it went out into the crowd and the main stage. Owens did terrific playing the heel, and even delivered Austin's signature Stone Cold Stunner.

It wasn't enough. Austin kicked out and countered Owens to deliver the stunner back at Owens and win in his return. And if one stunner wasn't enough, Austin made sure to deliver another before he got to celebrate with his brother with multiple beers.

Given the build-up, it was the perfect finale for night one, and the wrestling legend got to have one last shining moment in his home state.

"It's good to be back here in Dallas, Texas, and that's the bottom line, because Stone Cold said so," Austin told the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpRu7_0expzgtm00
Stone Cold Steve Austin celebrates with beer after defeating Kevin Owens. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

The "American Nightmare" has returned.

After helping launch and become the face of All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes made his highly anticipated return to the company his father, Dusty, made a name for himself in. It was much speculated, but the crowd erupted into a frenzy when Rhodes' music hit the speakers of AT&T Stadium and he walked down to the ring.

It was a reunion a long time coming.

After the realization of Rhodes' return sunk in, the match between him and Rollins showed how Rhodes had made a name for himself. It was clear the wrestlers got tired after performing so many intense moves, but Rhodes paying homage to his father late in the match was something all wrestling fans could love.

Rhodes took the victory, which seemed inevitable. Now, we see how if Rhodes will quickly be inserted into the title picture given his status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Wrpv_0expzgtm00
Cody Rhodes makes his return to WWE as he enters the arena during WrestleMania 38. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch put on a show

What a match.

The build-up for the Raw Women's Championship match was great, but what Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch did on Saturday was icing on the cake. The match had an electric feel to it from the start, and both superstars showcased why they are both two of the biggest names in the women's division.

At any given moment, it felt like each star would pull off the victory. The crowd was into it the entire match, but Belair hit the K.O.D. to pull off the victory and send the crowd into a frenzy. With two straight WrestleMania title victories, Belair could soon be the face of the women's division.

It'll be hard to top this performance the entire weekend.

Logan Paul plays heel role perfectly in tag-team victory

After rapper Bad Bunny raised the bar of celebrity wrestling last year, the expectations were high for Logan Paul to perform well alongside The Miz, especially with his boxing background .

The viral star had some early botches, but he made up for it later against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He hit the Three Amigos against Rey Mysterio, and in true heel form, did the late Eddie Guerrero's shimmy before landing a frog splash. The Miz wound up getting the win for the duo, but Paul had some bright moments and certainly has a future in WWE should he wish to pursue one.

Even if it's your tag team partner turning against you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQBWb_0expzgtm00
Logan Paul and the Miz celebrate after winning the tag team match against the Mysterios. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Flair defeats Ronda Rousey, retains title

It may have been due to Belair's win going into Rhodes' return, but the following SmackDown Women's Championship match felt like a dud.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have had some of the most successful careers in mixed martial arts and WWE, respectively, but the match was slow to start and didn't really have much of a flow to it. Rousey looked destined for the victory by making Flair tap out to the armbar, but the referee was knocked out. By the time referee Charles Robinson was back on his feet, Flair delivered a kick to Rousey and secured the victory.

This likely won't be the end of this storyline, but they'll have to deliver more explosive, less sloppy moves if they want to keep fans interested.

Drew McIntyre ends Happy Corbin's unbeaten streak

Ever since his storyline took him from rags to riches in August, Happy Corbin hadn't lost a match. It looked like it would stay that way against Drew McIntyre after Corbin hit the End of Days, but it quickly turned into McIntyre's favor, hitting his signature Claymore Kick to defeat Corbin. The win was a much needed boost for McIntyre and it could boost him toward a WWE title picture in the coming months.

We also learned that McIntyre's sword is in fact quite sharp, courtesy of the ring.

Usos make quick work of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

We've seen little of Rick Boogs in the ring since his call-up to the main roster last year, and the chance to see if Boogs could dazzle in the ring was short-lived.

Boogs' right leg gave out as he tried to pick up Jey and Jimmy Uso, and him never returning even on the side of the ring indicated the injury was serious. With Nakamura on his own, the Usos quickly capitalized on the advantage to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns his way back into the ring, Cody Rhodes returns to WWE

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

434K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Says He Told Vince McMahon He Never Wants To See Or Hear About Stardust Ever Again

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes joined BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani to talk about his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 to challenge Seth Rollins. It was reported directly after his departure from AEW that The American Nightmare had met with Vince McMahon to strike a deal with the company. Cody spoke with Ariel about his meeting with Vince and the WWE and revealed the one request he did make about returning to the company.
WWE
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman opens up on Brock Lesnar's new character

Two of the most important characters of this Road to Wrestlemania but also of the last year's edition, are certainly Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, respectively WWE Champion of Monday Night Raw and the manager/personal advisor of the Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns. In recent months, Heyman...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Miz
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson Says He And His Son Brock Are In Limbo Following Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

Arn Anderson spoke on an AdFreeShows.com exclusive episode of Ask Arn Anything about his current status with AEW given the news that Cody Rhodes has left the company. Cody Rhodes made his WWE return in an unannounced match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. Arn Anderson revealed what he and his son Brock do on a weekly basis with AEW and why Cody’s departure has left them in limbo.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Something Happened At WrestleMania That Has Never Happened Before

There is a first time for everything. There are all kinds of wrestling moves in a match but only a handful of them are among the most well known. Many of these best known moves are finishing moves that wrestlers have turned into their signature offense. Those moves often signal the end of the match, but that is not always the case. It wasn’t the case this weekend, and it was kind of an historic moment.
WWE
Popculture

WWE Fans Go Crazy After Vince McMahon Messes up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon stole the show during the second night of WrestleMania 38 as he competed in a match against Pat McAfee. McMahon won the match thanks to the help of Austin Theory, but the celebration didn't last for too long as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and gave McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner. However, the chairman of WWE didn't get the timing down and ended up falling over during the move.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Celebrity Wrestling#Combat#Famer Stone Cold#Aew
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Had Special WrestleMania 38 Entrance Cut

WWE had planned a special WrestleMania 38 entrance for Drew McIntyre, but it ended up being scrapped due to timing issues. Mike J Wilson shared a photo of a group of Kilted Warriors backstage at the show on Instagram, confirming the news. Sean Stark is a member of the Kilted...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Says He Doesn’t Need Vince McMahon’s Help To Beat Pat McAfee

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his match with Pat McAfee. The two face off tonight, but Theory has had enough of people talking about the SmackDown commentator. “You know what, I am so...
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy