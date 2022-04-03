ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Expected storms causes major delays and headaches at RSW airport

By Briana Brownlee
 3 days ago
Southwest Florida International Airport was hit with major delays and cancellations on Saturday. This impacted hundreds of travelers and the employees who work for the airlines.

More than 50 flights were canceled and delayed because of the expected weather. Fox 4 went to the airport and spoke with travelers. When speaking with them, many gave the same reaction, a sigh of frustration.

A worker with one of the airlines at RSW told FOX 4 that there were more than a 100 cancellations and delays and Delta wasn't able to get a flight out.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

