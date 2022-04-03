Cottage Grove named Oregon's Tree City of the Year

Oregon Ghost Conference runs March 25-27; Commissioner Rocky Smith to lead tours March 18-26.The Pacific Northwest's largest paranormal convention, which launched in Oregon City in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary from March 25-27 in Seaside. Oregon City residents involved with the Oregon Ghost Conference include Commissioner Rocky Smith, Ghoul Gallery owner Tom Geil, Victorian mourning expert Marge Harding, spiritualist psychic medium William Becker and OC Parks & Recreation programmer Holly Swogger, who co-manages the box office in Seaside with Smith's mother, Angela Smith. Making it to a decade has come with plenty of challenges. Originally scheduled for 2020, the...
