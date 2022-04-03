ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis teens use music to raise funds for Ukraine

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic filled the streets of downtown Annapolis on Saturday, but it wasn’t just for entertainment. It was to raise funds for Ukrainians in need. “We wanted to find a way that we could help,” said Jack Shenk, a 16-year-old sophomore at Broadneck High School. Shenk said that...

wtop.com

Post Register

Concert being organized to raise funds for Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A concert is being scheduled to raise money and provide support for Ukraine. It's scheduled to be held April 19 at the Cathedral of the Rockies. The concert is free, but organizers will be taking donations to help the First Gospel Slavic Church. "It's a...
BOISE, ID
KTEN.com

Local pizza shop raises funds for Ukraine refugees

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — A Grayson County pizza restaurant is making a special pie to help hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine. "This is the most important pizza we've ever made," said Terry Boesch, owner of Whitewright Pizza and U.S. Army veteran. "Because this one is going to save lives and Ukrainian refugees."
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
WBRE

Hazleton bakery raises funds for Ukraine refugees

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County business is raising money for Ukrainian refugees money says it will go directly to the people who need it. The owners of Carmen’s Bakery and Deli in downtown Hazleton say they had to do something to help Ukrainian refugees and they have a close personal connection to […]
HAZLETON, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio baker raising funds for Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the federal government prepares to send more defense supplies to Ukraine, some central Ohioans are doing what they can to help, raising awareness and money in several different ways. One of those Ohioans has started raising money through her baking. Masha Downing’s effort started about a week ago and she […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Local middle school raising funds for Ukraine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local middle school students are raising money for people in Ukraine. Sherri Butler is a 7th grade art teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School. Butler and her class decided to make print projects in support of Ukraine. Each student is making paintings. Many of them with messages...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Eater

How Hamantashen for Ukraine Is Raising Funds Worldwide

Laurel Kratochvila and her team begin the process every year around March. They roll out a thin, buttery egg dough and meticulously cut out as many circular disks as they can muster from it. Carefully, they add a sweet preserve filling to the center: Too much and the cookie will explode and leak out in the oven, not enough and the flavor disappears. Then, as tradition calls for, they delicately fold the sides inward to form a triangle and seal it. It takes a gentle touch. Sometimes the exposed fillings are adventurous, like pistachio and rose water. Other times, they opt for classics like apricot. The bakers are making hamantaschen — an Ashkenazi Jewish cookie, triangular-shaped and golden with fillings in the middle, traditionally eaten over the Jewish holiday of Purim.
CHARITIES
Register Citizen

Ukraine Films Play Fund-Raising Screenings in Japan

Both films “Atlantis” and “Reflection” were made by director Valentyn Vasyarovych. They played at the Venice film festival but have not been licensed to Japan or released commercially there. More from Variety. Russia's War in Ukraine: San Sebastian Festival Will Welcome 'Dissident' Russian Filmmakers (Live Updates)
WORLD
Post Register

Idaho Falls family raising funds to help orphans fleeing Ukraine

At the border between Ukraine and Poland the wait to cross for those fleeing war-torn Ukraine can be up to 50 hours. Cars are abandoned on the side of the road as families choose to walk rather than brave the traffic lines, all in an attempt to escape the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
BBC

Ukraine: School holds virtual cycle to Kyiv to raise funds

A school is hoping to raise £1,000 for people escaping the conflict in Ukraine by virtually cycling to Kyiv in a day. Staff, students and friends of Gartree High School in Oadby, Leicestershire, are taking on the 1,605 miles (2,583 km) challenge on Thursday. They will be using turbo...
ADVOCACY
Skagit Valley Herald

Community bake sale raises funds to help those in Ukraine

With the help of a few folding tables and lots of baked goods, the Anacortes community is sending $3,600 to the people of Ukraine. A group of community members led by David and Lisa McDonough took part in the fundraising. David McDonough said he and his kids have held similar...
ANACORTES, WA
WBRE

Local t-shirt designer does his part to raise funds for Ukraine

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Our region is showing support for embattled Ukraine in more ways than one. A Lackawanna County man’s hobby is proving to be a valuable skill in a time of global crisis. Eyewitness News explains how t-shirts are contributing to relief efforts in Ukraine. A local man is putting his creativity […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Houston Chronicle

Houston bakeries help raise funds for relief efforts for Ukraine

The Houston restaurant community that has stepped up to help humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine continues its efforts this week with new fundraising initiatives. Local bakers and a major restaurant chain have jumped in with programs that will help fund aid in the Ukrainian crisis:. Three Brothers Bakery: The iconic...
HOUSTON, TX
WFMJ.com

Hubbard teen adopted from Russia working to raise money for Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Mahoning Valley is not letting up with its support for Ukraine. Among the many supporters is a 16-year old girl from Hubbard who was adopted from Russia. Anastiya Costello was two-and-a-half years old when her parents traveled to Russia to adopt her and...
RUSSIA, OH

