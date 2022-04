JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high speed chase ended tragically on Thursday as police say 32-year-old Pamela Cabrera was being pursued after an alleged kidnapping. Cabrera took police through North Jacksonville near Dunn Avenue and onto 95 near Durbin Creek and 9B. She crashed her vehicle into a retention pond and police got her out of the pond and arrested her. Cabrera's 5-year-old daughter, Vanity, died.

