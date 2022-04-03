ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

21st biennial Quilt Show resumes after pandemic delay

By Jamie Sherrod
 3 days ago
Eileen Madison has been quilting since the 1970s. She comes to shows like the 21st biennial Quilt Show to be surrounded by others who share the same love for her craft.

"Quilters can get together, exchange ideas, help each other out," said Madison.

Nancy Roelfsema started quilting when she was just 25 years old and has been in the West Michigan Quilter's Guild for thirty years.

Saturday's 21st biennial Quilt Show at the DeltaPlex is extra special since it was delayed due to the pandemic.

"This is a rebuilding year, and we're super excited yesterday was off-the-charts busy," said Roelfsema.

Not only are quilters showing off their skills with more than a hundred quilts on display, but they're also using their creativity to give back. Money raised from raffles will benefit the Spectrum neonatal unit. Quilters are also honoring those who served with their Quilts of Valor ceremony, honoring veterans with around 50 patriotic-themed quilts.

"So we were able to give out the quilts to many of the veterans here in Grand Rapids," said Roelfsema.

The West Michigan Quilters Guild's next show will be in spring of 2024.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Harbor Humane Society releases Anthology book

You know the Harbor Humane Society for pet adoptions but you likely don't know them for writing books. The humane society has done just that and it was just released. The book is an anthology called The Big Fang. The book combines 22 different authors with 22 short stories of humor, mystery and more. Digital copies are now for sale for $4.99 but paperback will be available for preorder soon.
PETS
