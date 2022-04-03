ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Life and sacrifice of fallen Lebanon police officer honored by first responders, community

FOX43.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. William Lebo was shot and killed...

www.fox43.com

Waterloo Journal

Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’

The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
SOCIETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
Augusta Free Press

Three fallen Virginia law enforcement officers honored by Point 27

Global nonprofit Point 27 recently honored two fallen Virginia law enforcement officers and a civilian campus security officer who died this year in the line of duty. Those honored: Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, who were fatally shot Feb. 1, and Portsmouth deputy sheriff Malek Majzoub, who died Jan. 15, from complications of COVID-19 contracted through exposure on duty.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA

