The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO