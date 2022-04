Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets will have a second full-time voice working their games this season. The Mets have added Syracuse grad Evan Stockton to its broadcast booth. Stockton will team up with returner Michael Tricarico to call games on The Score 1260 AM, TheScore1260.com, on the TuneIn app, and at www.milb.com/syracuse/fans/audio-listen-live, and for 75 home games that will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO