Cottage Grove named Oregon's Tree City of the Year

Newly formed Willamette Falls Locks Authority will hold its first meeting later this monthWork between the state of Oregon, the federal government, Metro, Clackamas County and surrounding cities to reopen the century-and-half-old locks at Willamette Falls continues to inch forward. With millions in federal infrastructure dollars allocated for repairs, the body recently formed to govern the locks' reopening will have its first meeting later this month. The Willamette Falls Locks ferried passenger and shipping boats up and down the falls from 1873 until 2011, when they closed because gate corrosion posed a safety hazard. Since then, boats have been...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO