KINGSTON, Pa. — The bunny stopped by Three Dog Bakery on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston and was available to pose for photos with pets. The bakery does events like this for Easter, Christmas, and Halloween and expected more than 200 guests to attend the event. Folks and their furry friends were lined up along Wyoming Avenue to have their moment with Mr. Cottontail.

KINGSTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO