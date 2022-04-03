ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix and Sony halt Will Smith projects in aftermath of Chris Rock slap

By Kathianne Boniello
 3 days ago

Some of Will Smith’s upcoming projects have been paused in the wake of the Oscars-slap controversy , a new report said.

The actor, who stunned the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a bald joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, has had a Netflix film and a movie for Sony put on hold, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Netflix was in the process of finding a new director for “Fast and Loose,” after David Leitch withdrew from the project ahead of the Academy Awards, THR said. Smith was to play a crime boss with a memory problem.

Sony is also putting the brakes on “Bad Boys 4,” which had been gearing up ahead of the awards show. The slave drama “ Emancipation ,” made for Apple+, has already been completed, the outlet reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUhrx_0expuVbW00 A teary-eyed Will Smith accepts his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” not long after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ct71c_0expuVbW00
Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

