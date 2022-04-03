ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bolts let two leads slip, fall to Habs in a shootout

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lightning held leads of 3-1 and 4-3 in regulation but couldn't hold onto either and eventually fell to the Canadiens 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night at AMALIE Arena. The loss brings an end to Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak. Box Score | Highlights. The Bolts jumped...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Aleksander Barkov Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending April 3

Aleksander Barkov recorded two points in all four of his contests, matching McDavid for the League lead in goals and points (5-3-8) as the Panthers (48-15-6, 102 points) also posted a perfect week to clinch the first berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He collected 1-1-2 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens March 29. Barkov then scored twice in each of his next two outings, a 4-0 victory (featuring his franchise-record 37th game-winning goal) against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31 and a 7-6 overtime win versus the New Jersey Devils April 2 during which he found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes of regulation to help Florida overcome a four-goal, third-period deficit. He finished the week with two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 3 as the Panthers clinched a playoff berth for the third consecutive year, a first in franchise history. The 26-year-old captain has accumulated 33-39-72 in 56 total outings this season, sitting among the League leaders in shorthanded goals (t-1st; 4), points per game (9th; 1.29), plus/minus (t-11th; +31), goals (14th; 33), points (19th; 72) and shooting percentage (23rd; 18.0%).
NHL
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
NHL

'Savour Every Moment': Cournoyer recalls first NHL goal with Canadiens

An NHL career is defined by many events, players present and past cherishing a single snapshot, a game or a broader body of work. Eight players reflect in our weekly eight-part series "Savour Every Moment" presented by Olymel, sharing a personal slice of what makes hockey a special part of their lives. Today: In the second part of the series, Class of 1982 Hockey Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer, who won the Stanley Cup 10 times with the Montreal Canadiens, discusses his NHL debut.
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5:. The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch a playoff berth if:. -- They defeat the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, NHL LIVE) AND the Dallas Stars defeat the New York Islanders in regulation (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE)
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nick Paul
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Brian Elliott
NHL

LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Flames: 40 - 19 - 9 (89 pts) Kings: 38 - 23 - 10 (86 pts) The Kings are 24-6-3 when scoring first. Heading into the season finale versus Calgary, the Kings...
NHL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning pay a quick visit to DC

The Bolts travel to face the Capitals in Washington on Wednesday night. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Capitals on Wednesday. Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C. TV coverage: TNT (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream...
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn | Anderson stops 32 shots as Sabres beat Hurricanes

Skinner, Mittelstadt, Olofsson and Cozens all tally in home victory. The Buffalo Sabres battled back Tuesday night and held on late for a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson led the way with 32 saves. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens all...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JOHNNY WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#The Bolts And Maple Leafs#Amalie Arena#Mtl
NHL

Getzlaf to retire from Ducks following career to be cherished

Center will leave quite a legacy after playing all 17 NHL seasons in Anaheim. Ryan Getzlaf choked up as he announced his retirement from the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, and he thanked everyone you would expect -- family, friends, owners, executives, coaches, teammates, trainers. He even thanked the arena workers.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: For Lightning, team "D" will be biggest key

Down the stretch, Tampa Bay will need to return to the stingy defensive play that has defined their last two Cup runs. Following Monday's 6-2 loss to Toronto, Jon Cooper stated: "I thought we had kind of turned a corner a little bit, but clearly we haven't." The "corner" Cooper thought they had turned was the team's improved play during their recent four-game winning streak. The "we haven't" conclusion came after the last two games, home defeats to Montreal (in the shootout) and the Maple Leafs. What went right during the win streak that has subsequently gone wrong since?
TAMPA, FL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Sharks

Get minute-by-minute updates from SAP Center where the Oilers look to win their fifth straight versus San Jose. The Edmonton Oilers look to win their fifth straight on Tuesday night when they visit the SAP Center to take on the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 6, Penguins 4

Colorado punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. With the victory, the Avalanche officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuesday's win featured a two-goal...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Caps Tangle with Tampa Bay

Washington concludes a four-game homestand on Wednesday night when it hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena. The game is the first meeting between the two former Southeast Division rivals since Nov. 1, and it will conclude the 2021-22 season's series between them. Wednesday's game features a pair...
NHL
FOX Sports

DeBrusk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third,...
NHL
NHL

Rangers Power Play Scores Win Against Devils | GAME STORY

New York tallied twice on the man-advantage to lift it to a 3-1 victory against the Devils. The Rangers scored two power-play goals in a 3-1 victory against New Jersey at Prudential Center Tuesday night. Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal an injury-depleted Devils team. The Rangers had goals from...
NHL
NHL

Hughes out rest of season for Devils with knee injury

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes is out for the remainder of the season for the New Jersey Devils because of a low grade MCL sprain in his left knee. The 20-year-old center was injured in the second period of a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday following a collision with Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom. He had imaging done on his knee Monday, and the Devils announced the diagnosis during their game against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Hughes was not in the lineup.
NHL
NHL

Sabres' point streak ends at 8 as comeback falls short vs. Panthers

Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored power-play goals less than two minutes apart to spark a rally, but the Sabres' comeback effort fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Buffalo trailed 4-1 before the goals from Skinner and Thompson, the latter of which made it...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Arizona Heads to the Midwest to Face the Blackhawks

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM/KHOV 105.1 FM. After splitting their two-game homestand, the Coyotes head to the Midwest for a two-game road trip beginning with a Sunday night (April 3) clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the third of four scheduled meetings this season, with each team winning in their building during the previous two encounters. Puck drop with the Hawks is set for 4 p.m.
NHL
NHL

DeBrusk Notches Two As B's Edge Columbus in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Bruce Cassidy was no doubt pleased by Jake DeBrusk's two-goal showing on Monday night against the Blue Jackets. But it was something else that the winger did that caught his coach's eye the most. After Brad Marchand took a shot after the whistle during a scrum in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy