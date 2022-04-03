Muyl scores, Willis earns shutout as Nashville defeats Crew
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Willis delivered a four-save shutout while Alex Muyl scored a pivotal goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew.Crew legend Federico Higuain signs 1-day contract to retire with Columbus
Nashville is now 2-2-1 following the victory and the Crew fell to 2-1-2.
