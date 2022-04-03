ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Muyl scores, Willis earns shutout as Nashville defeats Crew

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Willis delivered a four-save shutout while Alex Muyl scored a pivotal goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew.

Crew legend Federico Higuain signs 1-day contract to retire with Columbus

Nashville is now 2-2-1 following the victory and the Crew fell to 2-1-2.

NBC4 Columbus

Best colleges in Ohio

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Justin Ahrens transferring from Ohio State men’s basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Justin Ahrens is transferring from the Buckeyes, according to a school spokesperson. Ahrens also announced the news on Twitter where he thanked head coach Chris Holtmann and Buckeye nation for his four years in Columbus. “I’m extremely grateful for my teammates, all the relationships I have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two 17-year-olds from Athens County reported missing

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teens from Athens County were reported missing Friday. Emilee Murray, 17, and Aiden Miller, 17, were last seen Wednesday near Murray’s home on Alderman Road, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The direction in which the 17-year-olds traveled is unclear. The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information about […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after crashing into utility pole

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a utility pole on the city’s south side, Columbus police said. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police said one person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition after striking a utility pole near the intersection of South High Street and West Williams […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, reported missing in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old runaway last seen Monday. Riley Reed was last seen at a home on Walnut Creek Road. Riley is approximately 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Riley has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

59-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old. Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
