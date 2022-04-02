ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Diamond Hogs blast four home runs, take series from Mississippi State

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

Every Arkansas and Mississippi State baseball series since 2015 has resulted in a sweep. The 2022 series may be no different.

Arkansas won Game 2 between the two schools on Saturday night from Baum-Walker Stadium, 12-5, behind the strength of four home runs. The Diamond Hogs will go for the sweep Sunday at 2 p.m.

Arkansas scored runs in five straight innings, including four runs in the second and another four in the third. Brady Slavens hit a two-run blast in the third. Chris Lanzilli hit a solo shot in the fourth and Robert Moore followed on the next at-bat with one of his own. Zack Gregory sent the last ball over the fence in the fifth.

Slavens knocked in three runs total, going 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and his homer. He was only bested by Cayden Wallace , who went 2 of 5 with four RBI on a two-run double and a two-run single.

Mississippi State opened the scoring when Hagen Smith walked the first three batters of the game and the Bulldogs scored on a sacrifice fly. Smith settled after that, though, ultimately going six innings while not allowing any more walks, striking out seven and giving up three runs.

