ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNjsL_0exptx9x00

BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams.

Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20.

Gustav Nyquist and Justin Danforth had goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Meyer, Danfort lift Blue Jackets past Flyers 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 47 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 to end a seven-game skid. Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter for Columbus in the final seconds. Brendan Gaunce and Carson Meyer also scored for the Blue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Two people are dead after a reported shooting in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Wednesday night. https://nbc4i.co/3NAcyel.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Justin Danforth
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Gustav Nyquist
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old arrested in deadly northeast side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Keishawn Riley which took place in northeast Columbus around 2 p.m. on May 21, 2021. According to Columbus Police, the suspect was arrested by the SWAT team without incident on March 30, 2022, at 3:27 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, reported missing in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old runaway last seen Monday. Riley Reed was last seen at a home on Walnut Creek Road. Riley is approximately 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Riley has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Bruins#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

29-year-old man from Hocking County missing

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old man is missing in Hocking County, according to the sheriff’s office. HCSO said they are looking for Nicholas Cole who is described as 6’0″ and 150 pounds. Cole last spoke to a family member on March 25 and has made suicidal ideations in the past, per the Hocking […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Unidentified body found on Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, OH (WOWK) — Two kayakers on the Hocking River found a body near Nelsonville on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased male on a sandbar in the river,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
NELSONVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC4 Columbus

Black Softball Circuit returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

202 license plates stolen in Columbus this year: Here’s why

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since Jan. 1, there have been 202 license plate thefts in Columbus, some destined to be used in a crime, while others are taken for their tags. “The reason that’s particularly troubling,” said Sgt. James Fuqua of the Columbus Division of Police, “is that we’re talking about only a quarter of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Potential explosive devices found, two detained in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police evacuated a section of Prospect Street in an investigation into a potential bomb scare. Police said they were called to the 40 block of Prospect Street, a residential area, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a bomb device was found. Newark police stated that two men were detained after […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the U.S. House turned a new leaf Friday in its vote to legalize marijuana, lawmakers and activists are bracing for what federal legalization – or lack thereof – could mean for Ohio. Marijuana would automatically become a legal substance in Ohio if the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

A well known bank, decreasing homelessness.

Sponsored content by Community Shelter Board & Fifth Third Bank. Afforable housing goes hand in hand with homelessness. Without community assistance, federal programing, corporate initiatives, the community would be at greater risk for increased poverty. Fifth Third bank is just one of the corporations that have taken on the support and responsibility of helping the need for affordable housing in the community. Fifth Third Bank Regional President, Francie Henry explains the history of the partnership with Community Shelter Board alongside their the continued plans for future.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy