MTL@TBL: Game recap

Aleksander Barkov recorded two points in all four of his contests, matching McDavid for the League lead in goals and points (5-3-8) as the Panthers (48-15-6, 102 points) also posted a perfect week to clinch the first berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He collected 1-1-2 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens March 29. Barkov then scored twice in each of his next two outings, a 4-0 victory (featuring his franchise-record 37th game-winning goal) against the Chicago Blackhawks March 31 and a 7-6 overtime win versus the New Jersey Devils April 2 during which he found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes of regulation to help Florida overcome a four-goal, third-period deficit. He finished the week with two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres April 3 as the Panthers clinched a playoff berth for the third consecutive year, a first in franchise history. The 26-year-old captain has accumulated 33-39-72 in 56 total outings this season, sitting among the League leaders in shorthanded goals (t-1st; 4), points per game (9th; 1.29), plus/minus (t-11th; +31), goals (14th; 33), points (19th; 72) and shooting percentage (23rd; 18.0%).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO